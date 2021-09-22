Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals, was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings in Dubai on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling win over Punjab Kings as Kartik Tyagi defended four runs in the final over. "Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21," an IPL media release read.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh," it further read.

On Tuesday, after being sent in to bat by Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start with openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal going all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Lewis departed after scoring 36 while Jaiswal missed his half-century by a run.

Mahipal Lomror made a handy contribution of 43 runs off just 17 deliveries to help Rajasthan post a total of 185 in their allotted 20 overs.

Promoted

In reply, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on a 120-run opening stand to set up the chase.

However, both batsmen were dismissed in the span of seven deliveries and Punjab Kings batsmen then succumbed under pressure as they eventually fell two runs short of the target.