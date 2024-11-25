PBKS Full Squad, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings entered the IPL 2025 mega auction with by far the highest budget of Rs 110.5 crore, and went to business immediately. PBKS spent a fortune of Rs 18 crore each on Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, but undoubtedly their headline signing was that of Indian batter Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 cr, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history. PBKS also packed their squad with a number of Indian and overseas all-rounders, getting the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera and Harpreet Brar. (Full Squad)

On Day 2, PBKS will be eyeing a little more Indian batting and hoping to rope in experienced overseas pace options into their bowling attack.

Full list of players bought at auction:

1. Arshdeep Singh (18 crore; RTM)

2. Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore)

3. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore)

4. Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore)

Advertisement

5. Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.2 crore)

6. Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.2 crore)

7. Harpreet Brar (Rs 1.5 crore)

8. Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh)

Advertisement

9. Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs 1.8 crore)

10. Yash Thakur (Rs 1.8 crore)

Full list of retained players: Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh

Full list of released players: Shikhar Dhawan (retired), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel