Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live:Babar Azam knocked a fighting hundred and the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a half century to guide Pakistan to a healthy 317-5 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday. The pair led Pakistan's recovery from 110-4 during a 196-run fifth wicket stand, as the home team lost only Sarfaraz's wicket in the last two sessions. New Zealand spinners had taken three early wickets on a spin-assisting National Stadium pitch and one before lunch but had to wait until the closing moments when Ajaz Patel got Sarfaraz caught in the slip for 86. At close, Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman three as the home team looked to lift from last week's 3-0 loss at the hands of England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then, the second new ball is only 10 overs old and New Zealand will be banking on it to do wonders in the morning session on Day 2. Pakistan are out of jail but they know the value of putting a big score in the first innings on this pitch and Babar will be hoping for some support from the lower order. Will he get it? Do join us at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) on Tuesday to find out.
Just like food and Karachi never go wrong, Babar Azam and Karachi also never go wrong. He just fancies batting at this venue and completed his third Test century here. The skipper stood tall when the going was tough and after surviving a dropped catch on 12, he never looked back. His batting on the back foot was a masterclass as he dealt with the Kiwi spinners and those timely use of the feet helped him in keeping the likes of Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi at bay. Babar's knock has pulled Pakistan out of misery and now they have a good foundation to reach a score of 400-plus. A word of praise for Sarfaraz Ahmed who returned to Test cricket and played a critical role in the 196-run stand with his skipper. He was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century.
It's a pitch conducive for spin bowling but the early signs are that you can get that help only when the ball is nice and hard. New Zealand were roaring in the morning but then fell flat once the ball got soft. They toiled hard but without any success as Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed took the sting out of their attack.
End of a very eventful day! New Zealand bossed the morning session by picking four wickets but failed to drive home the advantage. Pakistan fought back in the afternoon through the century partnership between Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed and brought sanity to their camp. The last session turned out to be quite dull in the first half but then the second new ball brought success for New Zealand as Ajaz Patel removed Sarfaraz Ahmed late in the day.
Loopy delivery, pitching full and on middle, Azam defends it with a straight bat to end the over. STUMPS ON DAY 1!
A low full toss this time, around off, Salman drives it back to the bowler who fails to stop it and they cross for a run. Babar on strike for the last ball...
Flighted delivery, landing full and outside off, Salman defends it with an angled bat to point.
Very full and on off, Babar forces it down to long on for a single.
Floated and full around off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
GIVEN LBW! Babar Azam reviews the decision. Drama late in the day. Ajaz Patel serves a full ball around leg and gets it to spin away sharply. Babar Azam leans forward and tries to defend the line but it spins past his bat and strikes him high on the back leg. They appeal and the finger goes up. Nothing on the UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that it's heading over the stumps. The on-field decision is overturned and Babar survives much to the delight of the Karachi crowd.