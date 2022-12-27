Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live:Babar Azam knocked a fighting hundred and the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a half century to guide Pakistan to a healthy 317-5 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday. The pair led Pakistan's recovery from 110-4 during a 196-run fifth wicket stand, as the home team lost only Sarfaraz's wicket in the last two sessions. New Zealand spinners had taken three early wickets on a spin-assisting National Stadium pitch and one before lunch but had to wait until the closing moments when Ajaz Patel got Sarfaraz caught in the slip for 86. At close, Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman three as the home team looked to lift from last week's 3-0 loss at the hands of England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Highlights of Day 1 of the 1st Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from National Stadium, in Karachi:

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Teams Splash The Cash