The thrilling seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England will come to a conclusion on Sunday as both teams will square off in the decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is currently tied at 3-3 and there is everything to play for in the last game. Mohammad Rizwan did not play in the previous game, and it would be interesting to see if he returns for the decider. England had made mockery of the target in the last match as they chased down 170 inside 15 overs. Pakistan bowlers would hope for a much-improved show on Sunday evening.

When will Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I?

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)