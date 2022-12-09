Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Debutant Abrar Ahmed bagged his second wicket of the innings as he removed the dangerous looking Ben Duckett in the first session of the ongoing first Test between England and Pakistan in Multan. Joe Root has joined Ollie Pope in the middle. Duckett hit 63 off 49 deliveries, before Abrar trapped him LBW. Earlier, Abrar had clean bowled Zak Crawley to pick up his first Test wicket. England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the second Test between Pakistan and England straight from Multan

