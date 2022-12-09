Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Ollie Pope Solid As Abrar Ahmed Removes Ben Duckett; England 2 Down
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Debutant Abrar Ahmed bowled England opener Zak Crawley and the Three Lions are thus one down after their skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first vs Pakistan.
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Debutant Abrar Ahmed bagged his second wicket of the innings as he removed the dangerous looking Ben Duckett in the first session of the ongoing first Test between England and Pakistan in Multan. Joe Root has joined Ollie Pope in the middle. Duckett hit 63 off 49 deliveries, before Abrar trapped him LBW. Earlier, Abrar had clean bowled Zak Crawley to pick up his first Test wicket. England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.
PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Updates
2 runs.
Outside off, pushed to point.
Flatter and outside off, punched through covers for a single.
Nawaz starts with a full ball on middle. Defended out.
Tossed up, drifting on leg. Pope reverse sweeps it to point.
Waits for the ball to turn on the pads, it is flicked to square leg for one.
Tosses it up, outside off. Pope comes down the pitch and eases it through covers for a single.
Shorter and on middle. Pope bunts it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
On middle, kept out.
Loopy ball on middle. Root nudges it to square leg for one.
On off, driven to long off for one.
Slightly short and on middle. Pope clips it past mid-wicket. The fielder from square leg covers a lot of ground and saves a single.
Flatter and on off. Blocked out.
Tossed up on middle. Root prods to defend, it drifts away before helding up, takes the outside edge past first slip for one.
Floated full and on middle, nudged to short leg.
Flatter and on middle. Root flicks it through square leg for a couple.
Better from Ahmed. Showing good discipline on his debut match. On middle, kept out.
On middle, Pope stays back and defends.
Quicker, outside off. Pope looks to push but the ball tails in and takes the inside edge.
Root is off the mark! Tossed up, outside off, punched to covers for one.