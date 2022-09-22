Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I 2022, Live Updates: Pakistan Aim To Fix Middle-Order Issues Against England
PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: After facing a defeat in the series opener, Pakistan look to level the seven-match series against England. Both teams square off in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi. The focus will be on Pakistan's middle-order once again, which has been exposed over numerous occasions of late. Captain Babar Azam's form will also be key for the hosts, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in excellent run of form. For England, opening batter Alex Hales made an instant impact on his return to the side. The explosive batter who has been absent from the team for a long time, return to the side and scored a crucial fifty. Apart from Philip Salt at the top, all other English batters mustered up crucial runs with Alex Hales and youngster Harry Brook being the standout performers. (LIVE SCORECARD)
PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Scoreacard
It is now time for the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi. The visitors have won the first game of the long seven-match series and have the early lead but the hosts will look to bounce back and get back on level terms. It was more or less a convincing win for England as they chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.2. The batting, in general, was pretty solid from both sides but the English middle-order definitely had more runs in them than their counterparts. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan laid down a solid platform for Pakistan to launch but apart from Iftikhar Ahmed, the batters in the middle order couldn't contribute much. On the flip side, apart from Philip Salt at the top, all other English batters mustered up crucial runs with Alex Hales and youngster Harry Brook being the standout performers. The Pakistani spinners bowled well but their frontline seamers, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani proved a bit too expensive. Luke Wood and Adil Rashid bowled really well for England, with the left-arm pacer picking up three wickets as well. The experienced pair of David Willey and Moeen Ali weren't able to do much with the ball though. The conditions in Karachi are to remain very similar to the first game which means that the batters will enjoy but there will be something in it for the bowlers. It might come down to the middle order and it will be interesting to see players from which side can perform on a more consistent basis. It is a long series and the teams might get chopped and changed on several occasions. Which side will be able to come out on top?