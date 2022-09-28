Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan Face England As Lahore Leg Beckons
Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: After a thrilling Karchi leg of the series, which saw Pakistan level the series twice against England, the focus now shifts towards the final three games of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
5th T20I Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam (from left), Shan Masood and Haris Rauf.© AFP
Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: After a thrilling Karchi leg of the series, which saw Pakistan level the series twice against England, the focus now shifts towards the final three games of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah was taken to hospital with an infection and will miss the game. Naseem's availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports. Meanwhile, England could welcome captain Jos Buttler for the remaining games as he also looks to get some playing time ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 5th T20I between Pakistan and England from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
5th T20I, England in Pakistan, 7 T20I Series, 2022, Sep 28, 2022
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
It is time for the fifth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England. The series is level 2-2 as of now with three games to go. The last game was a close one but the Men in Green managed to level the series. The home side will be pleased with their performance so far and will be hoping on the likes of Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to put up a solid opening stand against the visitors in the next game. Mohammad Rizwan has been in excellent form and they would hope for him to do the same. In his last game, he 88 runs off 67 balls with nine fours and one six. He was well supported by Captain Babar Azam, who chipped in with 36 runs off 28 balls. On the bowling front, the onus will be once again on the pace trio of Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim to provide timely breakthroughs. Their middle order needs to be more consistent. England on the other hand will rue the fact that they should have won the previous game against Pakistan. They performed well but faltered in the end stage of the game. In their batting department, the visitors will be relying on the likes of openers Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and all-rounder Moeen Ali to score the bulk of the runs. Their bowling onus will be on the likes of Reece Topley, Olly Stone, David Willey, Adil Rashid, and Liam Dawson to produce timely breakthroughs. Both the teams will be keen to bowl first and restrict their opponents to less than around 160 runs. Which of the team will take a lead in this series? We shall find out together.