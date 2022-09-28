Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: After a thrilling Karchi leg of the series, which saw Pakistan level the series twice against England, the focus now shifts towards the final three games of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah was taken to hospital with an infection and will miss the game. Naseem's availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports. Meanwhile, England could welcome captain Jos Buttler for the remaining games as he also looks to get some playing time ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 5th T20I between Pakistan and England from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore