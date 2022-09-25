Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I Live Score: Olly Stone Makes Debut As England Opt To Bowl vs Pakistan
PAK vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Updates: Pacer Olly Stone was handed his debut as England elected to bowl first against Pakistan Pakistan in the fourth T20I, and the final match at the National Stadium in Karachi, before the series moves to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the final three games. After Pakistan registered an emphatic 10-wicket win in the second match, England posted a mammoth 221 for three after being put into bat, with young batter Harry Brook smashing 81 off just 35 balls. In reply, Pakistan were restricted to 158 for eight in 20 overs as England sealed a 63-run win. So far, Brooks has scored 154 runs in three innings at a blistering strike-rate of 194.93(LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr
England (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley
PAK vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Scorecard
Four!
Flighted delivery, full and around middle, Rizwan defends it to the off side.
All in readiness now! The umpires are on the field and so are the players. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the openers for Pakistan. It's a jam-packed stadium again and the atmosphere is electric. Liam Dawson to bowl the first over. Here we go...
Did you know? This is Pakistan's 200th T20I - they are the first to reach this mark.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali (In for Haider Ali), Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim (In for Shahnawaz Dahani).
England (Playing XI) - Alex Hales (In for Dawid Malan), Philip Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), David Willey (In for Sam Curran), Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone (In for Mark Wood), Reece Topley.
Toss - Moeen Ali has won the toss and ENGLAND ELECT TO BOWL FIRST!
England are in a happy space currently. They are taking this series as a chance to finetune the grey areas and are also trying a few new combinations. The new crop has not let them down, and the progress of Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Will Jacks has been incredible. Mark Wood's sensational return in the last game bolstered the English bowling, and they have immense potential despite missing a few key players. The tourists are looking more stable compared to the home team and will be looking for a 3-1 lead before heading to Lahore.