PAK vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Updates: Pacer Olly Stone was handed his debut as England elected to bowl first against Pakistan Pakistan in the fourth T20I, and the final match at the National Stadium in Karachi, before the series moves to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the final three games. After Pakistan registered an emphatic 10-wicket win in the second match, England posted a mammoth 221 for three after being put into bat, with young batter Harry Brook smashing 81 off just 35 balls. In reply, Pakistan were restricted to 158 for eight in 20 overs as England sealed a 63-run win. So far, Brooks has scored 154 runs in three innings at a blistering strike-rate of 194.93(LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

Here are the Live Score Updates of 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England from the National Stadium in Karachi