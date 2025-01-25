Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Highlights: Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy comeback witnessed a shock defeat for Mumbai at the hands of Jammu & Kashmir in an Elite Group A match. Having been set a target of 205, Jammu and Kashmir were 112/1, but then fell to 159/5, before the pairing of Abid Mushtaq and Kanhaiya Wadhavan took the team over the line. Shams Mulani picked up four wickets for the defending champions Mumbai bus his effort with the ball just wasn't enough. Rohit made a return to Ranji Trophy after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandated domestic cricket participation even for veteran international players. However, the return didn't go as planned. (SCORECARD)