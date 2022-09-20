Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Moeen Ali Opts To Bowl First
Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to start the seven-match series on a good note
PAK vs ENG, Live: Pakistan look to get off to good start© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: England's stand-in captain Moeen Ali has won th toss nd opted to bowl first. Alex Hales will play his first match for England in three years. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to start the seven-match series on a good note when they take the field against England on Tuesday at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan failed to win the Asia Cup after stumbling to a loss against Sri Lanka in the final and they would now hope to return to winning ways. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have received a lot of flak for their strike rate so it would be interesting to see whether they change their approach or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates from 1st T20I between Pakistan and England, straight from National Stadium, Karachi
1st T20I, England in Pakistan, 7 T20I Series, 2022, Sep 20, 2022
England won the toss and elected to field
PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I Live
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Shan Masood (On T20I debut), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.
England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood (On T20I Debut), Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of England. They will BOWL first.
Pakistan on the other hand, will want to get their combination right for the World Cup. There are a few new names in their squad and some of them are making a come back. Shan Masood finally gets a chance. Aamer Jamal is a very exciting prospect and Abrar Ahmed can be an x-factor for them. They’ll be eager to put the loss in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 behind and start this series with a win.