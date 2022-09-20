Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: England's stand-in captain Moeen Ali has won th toss nd opted to bowl first. Alex Hales will play his first match for England in three years. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to start the seven-match series on a good note when they take the field against England on Tuesday at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan failed to win the Asia Cup after stumbling to a loss against Sri Lanka in the final and they would now hope to return to winning ways. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have received a lot of flak for their strike rate so it would be interesting to see whether they change their approach or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates from 1st T20I between Pakistan and England, straight from National Stadium, Karachi