Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad rattled star batter Babar Azam during an intense net session, ahead of a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting August 21. Babar looked in visible pain after Shahzad's inswinger copped him near the abdominal region. Shehzad, however, was quick to apologise as he ran straight to Babar to check on him. While Babar was quick to get back to his feet after copping the blow, he struggled to time the ball during the entire net session. In fact, Babar got clean bowled on the very next delivery he faced off the same bowler.

The video was shared by Cricket Pakistan on their official Instagram handle, and the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The Pakistan cricket team assembled in Rawalpindi earlier this week, ahead of the series-opener at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to August 25.

The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach.

The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that spectators will not be allowed during the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh due to ongoing renovations at Karachi's National Stadium.

Pakistan have opted for a pace-heavy lineup with five fast bowlers and just one frontline spinner, Abrar Ahmed. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel has been appointed as the new vice-captain.

Pakistan squad for Test series: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh squad for Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

