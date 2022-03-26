Australian bowlers were at their ruthless best on Day 5 of the third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Led by their skipper and fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Australia sealed the three-match series 1-0 with a 115-run win in the series decider. After the first and second Test in Rawalpindi and Karachi, respectively, had ended in draws, Cummins and Nathan Lyon produced one of the finest spells on a batting-friendly track, as Pakistan were skittled out for cheap.

Following the series defeat, several current and former players criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their defensive approach throughout the series.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also lashed out at the PCB and the team management for lacking the winning mindset.

"I am very happy for Australia and I am very disappointed for Pakistan. They played with a very defensive mindset, made bad pitches, tried to draw the series, and fell into the pit themselves," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Absolutely disappointing series, this. Absolute nonsense. The mindset of both, the Pakistan Cricket Board and probably the team management was to draw this series. Neither they should win, nor us; just end this series in a draw," he added.

Promoted

Akhtar was all praise for the Australia team, and labelled Cummins as a "great" bowler and captain.

"Pat Cummins is a such a 'perky' leader. Gave Pakistan a small total and ran through them. Hats off to him. You're a great bowler and captain," he stated.