The Australian cricket team arrived in Karachi earlier this week ahead of the start of the second Test at the National Stadium, starting Saturday, March 12. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was involved in a hilarious incident after the team arrived at their hotel in Karachi. Carey, who was having a conversation with Nathan Lyon, accidentally fell into a swimming pool. The Australian players present at the scene couldn't control their laughter as even Carey was seen having a giggle about it. The moment was captured by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who shared the video on his Instagram handle.

Carey was quick to throw his mobile phone to one of his teammates after falling into the pool.

Meanwhile, the first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw last week.

Pakistan after electing to bat first, posted 476/4 declared with Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq scoring 185 and 157, respectively.

In reply, Australia managed to reach a total of 459 all out as Usman Khawaja (97) and Marnus Labuschagne (90) missed out on their respective centuries.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali took six wickets as the hosts took a lead of 17 runs.

In the second innings, Pakistan were 252/0 as Imam (111 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (134 not out) scored unbeaten centuries.

Notably, the Australian cricket team is in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The last time Australia played a Test series in Pakistan, they ended up winning the three-match series 1-0 under the leadership of Mark Taylor in 1998.

While the second Test starts in Karachi on Saturday, the third and final Test is scheduled to be held in Lahore from March 21-25.