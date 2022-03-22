Pakistan have a knack of producing quick bowlers who can run through the defences of the opposition batters. In the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were at their scintillating best as they caused the Australian batters all sorts of problems. Naseem Shah and Shaheen took four wickets each as Australia was bundled out for 391 in the first innings on Day 2.

In the 125th over of the innings, Naseem Shah bowled a jaffa to go through the defences of Cameron Green and the ball dislodged the stumps sending the lanky Australian batter back to the hut. Green was dismissed after playing a knock of 79.

Watch Naseem Shah's stunning delivery to dismiss Cameron Green in Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test:

Apart from Green, Naseem Shah dismissed Steve Smith, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon. Naseem conceded 58 runs in his 31 overs.

In the ongoing Test, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Usman Khawaja and Green played knocks of 91 and 79 respectively.

The three-match series is currently level at 0-0.