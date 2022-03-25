PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Chasing a total of 351, Pakistan are two wickets down against Australia on Day 5 of the third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, Imam-ul-Haq has looked solid, and scored his fifty in the first session. Cameron Green had given Australia the early breakthrough, removing Abdullah Shafiq on 27. Earlier, Pakistan had resumed play at 73 for no loss. Initially, Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared their second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, with Usman Khawaja scoring an unbeaten 104 -- his second century of the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

