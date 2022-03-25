Story ProgressBack to home
PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Chasing a total of 351, Pakistan are two wickets down against Australia on Day 5 of the third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, Imam-ul-Haq has looked solid, and scored his fifty in the first session. Cameron Green had given Australia the early breakthrough, removing Abdullah Shafiq on 27. Earlier, Pakistan had resumed play at 73 for no loss. Initially, Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared their second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, with Usman Khawaja scoring an unbeaten 104 -- his second century of the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Mar 21, 2022
Day 5 | Lunch
PAK
268&136/2 (60.0)
AUS
391&227/3d
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.27
% chance to win
AUS 35%
Draw 49%
PAK 16%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
66 (194)
Babar Azam
19* (40)
Bowler
Nathan Lyon
42/1 (21)
Mitchell Swepson
36/0 (9)
Topics mentioned in this article
PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Scorecard
This Test match is evenly poised at the moment with all three results still possible. The second session will give us a fair idea about where this Test match is heading. Do join us for the middle session which begins at 2 pm IST (8.30 am GMT).
Australia started the session well and it was Cameron Green who struck early by sending back Abdullah Shafique with a peach of a delivery. Starc and Cummins also kept bowling tight lines and lengths and did not let the batters free their arms. Lyon spun the ball sharply and he got the prized scalp of Azhar Ali. For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq has held one end and he batted well. Although, he will need to bat deep and make sure that he stitches a big partnership along with his skipper. They still need 215 runs to win and they cannot afford to lose wickets heading into the latter stages of this Test match.
Another riveting session of this Test match comes to an end. Australia would be happier of the two sides going into Lunch as they have got those two crucial wickets. Although, Pakistan have managed to score 63 runs from 33 overs in this session and they still have two in-form batters at the crease. The spinners though are getting a lot of turn off the surface and Pakistan's batters will need to be at their very best going ahead.
Quicker, full, around middle. Imam-ul-Haq steps down and blocks it just away from Marnus Labuschagne at silly point. That will be Lunch on Day 5!
Tosses it up, on the pads, fuller ball. Imam-ul-Haq stays back and tries to block this but the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg.
Fuller delivery, slower through the air, around middle. Imam-ul-Haq leans and defends it just away from the fielder at short leg.
Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Imam-ul-Haq stays in his crease and blocks it out solidly.
Fuller, around off. Imam-ul-Haq defends it out.
Sharp turn and extra bounce again for Lyon! This one lands around middle, turns away. Imam-ul-Haq hangs back and manages to just get a glove onto it just away from the short gully fielder.
Full again, around middle. Babar Azam pushes it back to the bowler.
Full, on middle. Babar Azam leans and defends it out.
Beaten! A beauty by Mitchell Swepson! A fuller ball, loopy one as well, spinning away, outside off. Babar Azam leans to defend this but he gets beaten as the ball turns away from him. A perfect leg-spinner's delivery!
Slower through the air, full, around middle. Babar Azam blocks it out.
Full, on middle. Babar Azam leans and defends it out.
Flighted delivery, full, around off. Imam-ul-Haq has driven this towards long on for a single.
Turning in, around middle, tas shorter. Babar Azam tucks it towards square leg off the back foot.
Slower through the air, full, around middle. Babar Azam lunges forward to block this, but the ball goes off the gloves and falls short of the short leg fielder.
Tosses it up, full, around off. Babar Azam defends this one.
Loopy ball, full, around off. Babar Azam blocks it out.
Sharp turn and extra bounce! Fuller, spinning in, around middle. Babar Azam stays back and tries to cut this away, but he manages to fend it away onto the deck.