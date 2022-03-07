It was almost the perfect homecoming for the Pakistan-born Australia batter Usman Khawaja. He played superbly but got out just inches away from a well-deserving hundred. The left-hander was dismissed for 97 in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Khawaja, who born in Islamabad, received a warm welcome from the Pakistan fans after he came out to bat in the first innings. Khawaja, however, had a slight problem with the fans inside the stadium in Rawalpindi. In a video uploaded by the PCB, Khawaja jokingly said that he was not happy with fans who were cheering on his dismissal.

"Thank you, Pindi, Thank you, Islamabad. Everyone has supported us here. We have really enjoyed it. The crowd has been really good. You cheered when the DRS showed I was out (smiles)..that's the only thing I didn't like but for everything else, thank you," he said.

The video also features Marnus Labuschagne pronouncing his first name in a weird accent.

Meanwhile, Australia find themselves 449/7 at stumps on Day 4, trailing Pakistan by 27 in the ongoing first Test.

Nauman Ali took a four-wicket haul after Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith had put Australia in control of the proceedings.

Labuschagne missed out on his hundred as he was dismissed on 90 by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Smith, on the other hand, was caught by Mohammed Rizwan off Nauman's delivery.

Australia will resume play on the final day with Mitchell Starc (12*) and Pat Cummins (4*) in the middle.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted 476/4d, thanks largely to Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq's marathon knocks of 185 and 157, respectively.