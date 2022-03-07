Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith put the team in a strong position and consolidated on a good start given earlier by the likes of Usman Khawaja and David Warner. While Khawaja was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a splendid hundred, Warner also departed soon after as Pakistan found a slight opening. However, Smith and Labuschagne put some calm into the batting order after the fall of wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates From Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium In Rawalpindi