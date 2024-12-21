India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja addressed the media at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, ahead of the Boxing-Day Test against Australia starting next week. However, the Australian media accused Jadeja of refusing to answer a question in English, sparking a huge controversy. Now, a viral video capturing the whole incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Team India's media manager can be seen having an intense discussion with one of the local reporters, who was not happy with Jadeja walking away from the scene and refusing to answer a question in English.

Team India's media manager was clearly heard saying that Jadeja was in a rush as the team bus running late. However, the Australian journalist kept arguing with him, labelling the situation as "disorganised and hopeless".

Pressure is intensifying on India ahead of the Boxing Day test with the tourists adopting a siege mentality.



Just days after Virat Kohli's fiery run-in with Australian media, today his teammates refused to answer questions from local reporters. @trent_kniese #9News pic.twitter.com/ILKWC305Ag — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 21, 2024

7News reported that Jadeja refused to answer questions in English, adding that it was 'an annoying situation' for the Australian journalists. The report also claimed that the interaction was organised for the Indian media, even though several local journalists were invited to attend the presser.

One of the two Indian journalists, who were present at the MCG, had to later clarify that Jadeja couldn't answer all the questions as he was in a rush. He also said that the Australian media 'overreacted' as there was never any compulsion to address the media in English.

This comes a day after star batter Virat Kohli lashed out at a reported for filiming him and his family without permission.

Kohli, who likes to maintain keep his personal life away from the spotlight that comes with his career, wasn't reportedly happy to see him and his family members being captured by the media. Seeing cameras capturing him and his children at the airport, Kohli reportedly lost his cool. However, it was later discovered that it was only a misunderstanding.

It has been reported that a few journalists were interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, when Kohli and his family were spotted at the airport. The cameras shifted focus to Kohli, seeing which the India star wasn't happy

Kohli was taken aback by Channel 7 cameras focusing on him and his family. He was involved in a tense conversation with a TV reporter over the fact that his privacy wasn't being respected.

Kohli, however, shaked hands with a reporter after he was given assurance that his kids were not being filmed.