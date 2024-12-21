India batter KL Rahul copped a blow to his right hand while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. If serious, this could be a huge blow to India's hopes of winning the series as Rahul has been their most in-form batter so far. He has scored 235 runs from six innings and three Tests so far at an average of 47 with two half-centuries. In a viral video, Rahul can been receiving treatment on his right hand while being in full batting gear.

While the batter didn't seem to be in too much discomfort, the Indian team management is yet to release an update on the seriousness of the blow.

KL Rahul suffered a hand injury at the MCG nets today during practice session. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XH8sPiG8Gi — (@rushiii_12) December 21, 2024

Here's how internet reacted:

KL Rahul Injury



KL Rahul got hit on his right-arm in the net sessions today at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/YwRjOZyI2T — (@si69485012) December 21, 2024

Big blow for team india as kl Rahul had injury in practice session while batting... #INDvAUS — masoom kaushik (@Masoom_kaushik) December 21, 2024

Rahul has been batting at the top with Rohit dropping himself to the middle-order, having missed the 1st Test due to the birth of his son last month.

Rahul has a fine opportunity to achieve a rare milestone during this Test: a hat-trick of centuries in Boxing Day Tests. In his last two Boxing Day appearances, both against South Africa in 2021 and 2023, Rahul scored centuries. He made 123 (alongside a 23) in a victorious outing at Centurion in 2021, and 101 (with a 4) in a losing effort at the same venue last year.

KL has only played one Boxing Day Test in Australia, which happened to be his debut Test in 2014. On that occasion, he managed scores of three and one.

While there has been some inconsistency in Rahul's Boxing Day Test performances, his ability to deliver two centuries in consecutive fixtures highlights his knack for rising to the occasion in one of cricket's marquee events, which often attracts large crowds.

In eight Tests this year, Rahul has scored 469 runs at an average of 39.08, with four half-centuries and a best score of 86 across 14 innings. In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, he has accumulated 574 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.00, with one century, four fifties, and a top score of 101.

(With ANI Inputs)