Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed India skipper Rohit Sharma amid criticism over his recent form in Test cricket. Fans and experts have questioned Rohit's place in the team after his recent failures with the bat. He has managed scores of 3, 6 and 10 so far in the series, having missed the series-opener in Perth. Clarke feels Rohit shouldn't be dropped from the team as he is the captain, despite admitting that white-ball specialist like Rohit would find in tough to succeed in the longest format of the game.

"You never pick just based on form. He's captain of the team, so I'm picking him. Rohit hasn't started here, he took some time to get back into it. He wants some runs and he's an exceptional player. He plays in middle-order because he thinks it's best for the team. I won't make any changes. KL Rahul is doing a great job at the top, I understand that. I don't think it matters what format he plays; when he's confident and backing himself, playing with aggressive intent, that's where he is at his best," Clarke told ESPN Australia.

Clarke backed his claim by giving the example of former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who never really flourished in Test cricket despite his riches in limited overs cricket.

"Finch is a good example. He will tell you, batting in Tests where the ball is moving when you are a player who has dominated short-format cricket, it's hard when your confidence drops. I remember having conversations with Finchy, I'd rather have him go out and back himself from ball one. Sometimes, it doesn't look great, but that's the way these boys play. They are X-factor players, match-winners," he added.

Rohit has batted in the middle-order so far in the series to accomodate in-form KL Rahul as an opener.

The fourth Test starts on Boxing-Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.