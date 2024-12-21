Young Australian opener Sam Konstas cannot wait to take on the Indian bowlers in the Boxing Day Test and says he already has a "few plans" for Jasprit Bumarh and Co if he gets the nod in the fourth game of the Border-Gavaskar series in Melbourne. Teenage sensation Konstas was handed a maiden call-up as Australia dropped rookie opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Tests against India. Konstas' inclusion follows a series of disappointing performances from the Australian top-order in the first three Tests, especially McSweeney.

"I've got a few plans against those (Indian) bowlers. Feeling like I'm moving really nice and hopefully I get that opportunity," Konstas told Fox Cricket.

"I'm just going to react to the ball and show a bit of intent and put a bit of pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

If Konstas, who turned 19 on October 2, is selected in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, he would become Australia's youngest Test debutant since captain Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days old when he made his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011.

"It will be a huge honour debuting. A dream come true. I think it's a sellout already (at the MCG)," he said.

"I'm very excited (to take on India). I want to be challenged." Konstas was in the nets when Australian chairman of selectors George Bailey called him to break the news of his inclusion for the final two Tests.

"I was so thrilled. Called my parents straight away... Mum was in tears so I was telling her not to cry. Dad was super proud.

"It's been an amazing journey. All the ups and down - very grateful for their sacrifices. They've been great support to me." Konstas said McSweeney, the player he replaced in the squad, had congratulated him after hearing the news of his inclusion.

"Nathan McSweeney is a very good player in all three formats - he actually congratulated me this morning so we're very close mates. I wish him all the best." McSweeney has admitted to feeling "devastated" after being dropped for the last two Tests of the BGT Tests but vowed to work hard to reclaim his spot in the national team.

Konstas cannot recollect when he started playing cricket but admitted his father had played a huge role in his success in the sport.

"I think from memory (I started playing) maybe four or five years old. Dad would always train me with my older brother Billy and Johnny my twin.

"He's retired now my dad. I think I've hurt his shoulder!" said Konstas.

