The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday released it official jersey for the T20 World Cup 2022, that starts in Australia in less than a month's time. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team starts its campaign with a game against India on October 23. Before the marquee tournament, the jersey was revealed in a social media post with the caption: "The Big Reveal! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22."

Watch: Pakistan unveil T20 World Cup Jersey

Pakistan on Thursday announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side looks quite similar to the one that competed in the Asia Cup recently. There was no joy for veteran batter Shoaib Malik, whom a lot of ex-cricketers were backing for a recall after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Shadab Khan has been named as Babar's deputy while premier paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named in the squad. Pakistan have an exciting pace bowling department with the likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain named alongside Afridi. Shahnawaz Dahani has been named in the reserves.

Fakhar Zaman, who had a rather poor Asia Cup, has been relegated to the reserves list. Test opener Shan Masood has been named in the squad along with the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and others.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani