India A pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar did a Jasprit Bumrah in the final of Emerging Asia Cup against Pakistan A in Colombo on Sunday. Hangargekar gave a huge reprieve to Pakistan after dismissing Saim Ayub off a no-ball. Ayub, who was batting on 17, mistimed his pull and was caught by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, following a top-edge. India's joy was short-lived as the umpire signalled that Hangargekar had overstepped. His error was reminiscent of Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball in the Champions Trophy final in 2017.

Bumrah gave a liefline to Pakistan batter Fakhan Zaman, who went on to score a century. India had lost the match eventually.

Unlike Zaman, Ayub could only manage a 51-ball 59 as he was dismissed by in-form spinner Manav Suthar.

This came after India A invited Pakistan A to bat first.

In the semi-finals, India A defeated Bangladeshby 51 runs to cement their position in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, was victorious against Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the semi-final match and confirmed their spot in the final.

Advertisement

Indian squad remains unchanged from the semis while Pakistan has made one change, bringing in Mehran Mumtaz for Amad Butt.

India A XI: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan A XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

(With ANI Inputs)