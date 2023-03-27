It took a gritty batting performance from Rahmanullah Gurbaz to guide Afghanistan to a brilliant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I encounter in Sharjah on Sunday. Gurbaz kept his calm to score 44 off 49 deliveries to ensure the victory for his side but his innings was not without exciting shots. The right-hander targeted fast bowler Naseem Shah in the very first over of the Afghanistan innings and slammed him for a massive six over long-off. The ball sailed over the roof of the stadium and the commentators confirmed that it travelled a huge 98 meters. The commentators were left absolutely stunned by the distance of the six and the cheer from the crowd was enough to show their excitement.

𝗢𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 🚀



What a start for Afghanistan in the 2nd inning

Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Needing 30 off the last three overs, and 22 from the last two, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi hit a six each off pace bowler Naseem Shah in the penultimate over to reduce the target to five runs.

Zadran then hit the winning boundary off Zaman Khan's last over to chase down the 131-run target with one ball to spare.

"It's a great honour and pleasure to lead this wonderful team," said Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan.

"It was a great effort with the ball, and then we took it deep and finished it."

He added: "I think 130 was a good total. We tried our best to take it deep and finish it. Our strategy was to go out there and make sure you take responsibility. We have players to finish it like Nabi and Najib."

Pakistan's 130-6 in 20 overs was built around a sedate 57-ball 64 not out by all-rounder Imad Wasim -- his maiden T20I half century.

This was Afghanistan's first bilateral T20I series against any of the top six teams -- India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

They have previously won a T20I series each against the West Indies and Bangladesh and five in five against Zimbabwe.

(With AFP inputs)