Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash last year, is on his road to recovery. While it is not clear when he will return to the cricket field, the star wicketkeeper batter has started his rehab process, and recently shared videos of him walking again. In the early hours of December 30, 2022, Pant, 25, miraculously survived after his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee.

Pant recently shared a video in which he could be seen walking in a swimming pool as a part of his recovery and captioned it, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between." Pant will miss IPL 2023 and in his place, David Warner has been named as the captain of his franchise, Delhi Capitals. Axar Patel will be Warner's deputy.

Pant has been getting special visitors who are wishing his speedy recovery and comeback. The latest was the star trio of Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Sreesanth.

"Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @RishabhPant17 the very best and fast recovery @harbhajan_singh @sreesanth36," Suresh Raina wrote in a twitter post.

"I love you, my brother, for who ur - keep believing and keep inspiring , You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world.." Sreesanth wrote on his instagram account.

Recently, Yuvraj SIngh also met Pant.