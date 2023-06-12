Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his disappointment over Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. On Day 4, Australia set India a mammoth target of 444 after declaring their second innings with a score of 270/8 on the board. India captain Rohit and Shubman Gill got off to a good start before the latter was undone by a controversial catch from Cameron Green at gully. Rohit (43) stitched a brief stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (27) before throwing away his wicket, while trying to sweep Nathan Lyon.

Manjrekar feels that Rohit "got a little greedy to pick up a few runs", adding that there was a lapse in concentration as well.

"It was just maybe a lapse of concentration in a way trying to get some runs, maybe a bit too eager, but once he went down on the knees, and much to his chagrin, the ball was a little shorter than he would have liked. If it was a bit fuller, that shot would have been executed. So, I have to call that a lapse of concentration. He just got a little greedy to pick up a few quick runs," Sportskeeda quoted Manjrekar as saying on ESPNcricinfo.

The 57-year-old also drew a comparison between Rohit and Virat Kohli, adding that the former India captain, in his prime, wouldn't have given the bowler a similar chance.

"Even in that series against England, he had a hundred, and an eighty. But he looked a million-dollar right through the series. This is not so much Rohit Sharma losing concentration, but I guess there is some difference in a Rohit Sharma playing in that fashion versus somebody like a Virat Kohli in his prime who is never going to give you a chance," he added.