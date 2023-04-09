Arguably the best franchise-based cricket tournament in the world, Indian Premier League (IPL) has been entertaining fans for the past 15 seasons and the same has been the case this year as well. However, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had suggested that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the most competitive league in the world. Rizwan had said that players from all over the world want to play in the PSL, rather than the IPL. However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has also rubbished the claims made by the wicketkeeper-batter.

"PSL has stunned the entire world. There were talks earlier that PSL won't be successful, but even us, as a player, have felt that PSL is a success. The IPL is there, but if you ask any player around the world who has played in the PSL, he would say that Pakistan's league is the toughest in the world," Rizwan had said ahead of the PSL draft.

Kaneria suggested that IPL is miles ahead of any other league, and lauded the BCCI for making it a brand as big as the Natinal Football League (NFL) of USA.

"Bakwaas baat hai (It's all rubbish). The stature of IPL is the greatest all over the world, and no other league even comes close. The BCCI has made the league at par with the NFL of USA," Kaneria said during an exclusive interview with Times Now.

Kaneria added that while the best players take part in the IPL, PSL, on the other hand, is a retirement league.

"When the IPL happens, all other cricket around the world stops. The world's best players come and play in the IPL, and even a player like Steve Smith was not picked by any team in the league. On the other hand, PSL teams are filled with retired players," he added.

The eighth edition of PSL concluded last month with Lahore Qalandars successfully defending their title in the final against Rizwan's Multan Sultans.

