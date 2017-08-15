On Independence Day, Cricketers Post Wishes On Twitter

India is celebrating her 71st Independence Day on Tuesday and many current and former cricketers have posted wishes for the special day on Twitter. Leading the way is Virender Sehwag, whose witty style with words has earned him over 11 million followers. The former explosive India opener posted a picture of the Tri-colour and wished his fans. "Remembering our freedom fighters, soldiers &everyone who made this possible. May we have freedom from poverty & hatred," Sehwag tweeted.

Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible.May we have freedom from poverty & hatred.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/3TyrcJQr82 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2017

Ravichandran Ashwin, who wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, too wished fans. "We are 70 and getting stronger by the day. Happy 70 to all Indians across the globe," Ashwin tweeted. India are currently in Sri Lanka playing a full series. They demolished Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series for a historic away clean sweep. Ashwin has been rested for the ODI series that begin from August 20.

We are 70 and getting stronger by the day. Happy 70 to all Indians across the globe. #Independence #august15th pic.twitter.com/BBqE3Ak1AX — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2017

Other cricketers such as Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and Sanjay Majrekar joined in with wishes.

Proud to b born in this great land.May our flag always keep flying high.Tributes to all who made our freedom possible#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/GjJnF8zonc — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2017

Eventually, we get there. Wish we could just do it quicker. That's my wish for India this Independence Day.#IndependenceDayIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 14, 2017

On this Independence day let us celebrate the bravery of our ancestors& their gift of freedom May the Indian Tricolor always fly high pic.twitter.com/DuHnJqBBDt — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2017

May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2017

India entered her 71st year of Independence on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country from the Red Fort after unfurling the national flag.