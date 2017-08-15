 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

On Independence Day, Cricketers Post Wishes On Twitter

Updated: 15 August 2017 09:39 IST

Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin led the way with Independence Day wishes on social media.

On Independence Day, Cricketers Post Wishes On Twitter
Virender Sehwag wished his fans on Independence Day. © Twitter

India is celebrating her 71st Independence Day on Tuesday and many current and former cricketers have posted wishes for the special day on Twitter. Leading the way is Virender Sehwag, whose witty style with words has earned him over 11 million followers. The former explosive India opener posted a picture of the Tri-colour and wished his fans. "Remembering our freedom fighters, soldiers &everyone who made this possible. May we have freedom from poverty & hatred," Sehwag tweeted.  

Ravichandran Ashwin, who wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, too wished fans. "We are 70 and getting stronger by the day. Happy 70 to all Indians across the globe," Ashwin tweeted. India are currently in Sri Lanka playing a full series. They demolished Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series for a historic away clean sweep. Ashwin has been rested for the ODI series that begin from August 20.

Other cricketers such as Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and Sanjay Majrekar joined in with wishes. 

India entered her 71st year of Independence on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country from the Red Fort after unfurling the national flag.

Topics : Virender Sehwag Ravichandran Ashwin VVS Laxman Anil Kumble Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag posted wishes on social media
  • Others to wish were Ashwin, Laxman, Kumble and Kaif
  • India entered the 71st year of Independence on August 15
Related Articles
Look Who Is Virender Sehwag's Latest Target On Twitter
Look Who Is Virender Sehwag's Latest Target On Twitter
After Chandigarh Stalking Incident, Virender Sehwag's Warning
After Chandigarh Stalking Incident, Virender Sehwag's Warning
Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages
Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.