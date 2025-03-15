India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday with wife Sanjana Ganesan, and the latter paid tribute to the occasion with a heartwarming post on social media. Bumrah and Ganesan, who both work within the world of cricket, got married in 2021. While Bumrah is arguably the best bowler on the planet, Ganesan is a renowned presenter. The two also have a son together, Angad, born two years after their marriage, in September 2023. Here is what their post read, on their four-year anniversary.

"Tu hai to dil dhadakta hai (When you're there, my heart beats)

Tu hai to saans aati hai (When you're there, I can breathe)

Tu naa to ghar ghar nahi lagta (When you're not there, home doesn't feel like home)

Tu hai to darr nahi lagta (When you're there, I don't feel fear)"

The wholesome post went viral on social media, garnering over a million likes within the first five hours of being posted.

Jasprit Bumrah: Fitness update

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is aiming to recover in time for the start of Mumbai Indians' (MI) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. Having picked up an injury during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah missed India's title-winning Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

As per reports, Bumrah may even miss some games at the start of the IPL 2025 season due to the stress-related injury that he suffered in January. Bumrah picked up 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and soon won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards for 2024.

As a result, Mumbai Indians are set to miss Bumrah sorely should he miss a significant chunk of their opening games. MI begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Sunday, March 23.

Bumrah is currently the No. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC Test bowlers' rankings.