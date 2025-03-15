Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to remain India's captain in both Tests and ODIs after leading India to victory in Champions Trophy 2025, having become only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles. Rohit put in a match-winning 76 in the final, winning the 'Player of the Match' award, much like Dhoni did in the 2011 World Cup final. Now, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has stated that Rohit is starting to leave a legacy behind much.

"Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest (captains India have had). There is no doubt," said Karthik, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"Three captains have won a World Cup for us - MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev and Rohit Sharma. It is very difficult to choose between them. Each of them had a generational change and shift in the mindset of the youngsters, with the legacy they left behind," Karthik said.

"Rohit Sharma is clearly leaving behind a legacy, specially when it comes to 'How to play'. A serious legacy," Karthik stated.

Much has been spoken about and reported on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in recent months, particularly during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As India succumbed to an embarrassing 0-3 Test series whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand, and then lost 1-3 in Australia, it seemed like time is up for Rohit as a leader.

However, India's dominant ODI form - culminating in the Champions Trophy 2025 title - has put renewed confidence on Rohit's leadership. Rohit saved his best form of the tournament till the last, scoring a brilliant 76 under pressure, chasing a tricky total of 252.

Rohit now seems favourite to lead India in England in June, when the two nations clash for a five-match Test series, part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Advertisement

It is important to remember that Rohit had dropped himself for the fifth Test of the series against Australia, after scoring only 31 runs in three games, with Jasprit Bumrah filling in as captain. Bumrah was widely expected to take over Test captaincy permanently, but his own injury concerns might mean that Rohit keeps the role for now.

Meanwhile, Rohit will play under Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians (MI) as IPL 2025 prepares to get going. A much-debated affair in 2024, there appears to be harmony in this aspect as MI aim to recover from a 10th-place finish.

Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.