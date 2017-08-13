 
Look Who Is Virender Sehwag's Latest Target On Twitter

Updated: 13 August 2017 15:38 IST

Sehwag's reference was to the 3rd Test between India and England in August 2011 where he was dismissed off the ball in both innings. The right-hander was dismissed by Stuard Broad in the first innings and James Anderson in the second. India lost that Test by an innings and 242 runs.

Virender Sehwag is often described as 'Twitter King' by his fans and followers. © Instagram

Virender Sehwag's Twitter exploits are known to all. The former India cricketer's wit and sarcasm has not just helped him accumulate followers but also landed him in trouble on the odd occasion. Unlike most of his cricket buddies, Sehwag is vocal and often comments on news items that make the headlines. Sehwag's fans and followers have now got accustomed to him taking the mickey out of his former teammates on their birthdays. In a rather new twist, Sehwag on Saturday took to Twitter train his guns on a new target - himself. "#OnThisDay 6 years ago, I honoured Aryabhatta unwillingly by scoring a king pair in Birmingham. Full on Kachha Limbu waali feeling :)," he tweeted.

Sehwag's followers certainly enjoyed the self-deprecating nature of his tweet.

Highlights
  • Sehwag referred to the 3rd Test between India and England in 2011
  • Honoured Aryabhatta unwillingly by scoring a king pair: Sehwag tweeted
  • Sehwag's followers enjoyed the self-deprecating nature of his tweet
