Look Who Is Virender Sehwag's Latest Target On Twitter

Virender Sehwag's Twitter exploits are known to all. The former India cricketer's wit and sarcasm has not just helped him accumulate followers but also landed him in trouble on the odd occasion. Unlike most of his cricket buddies, Sehwag is vocal and often comments on news items that make the headlines. Sehwag's fans and followers have now got accustomed to him taking the mickey out of his former teammates on their birthdays. In a rather new twist, Sehwag on Saturday took to Twitter train his guns on a new target - himself. "#OnThisDay 6 years ago, I honoured Aryabhatta unwillingly by scoring a king pair in Birmingham. Full on Kachha Limbu waali feeling :)," he tweeted.

#OnThisDay 6 years ago, I honoured Aryabhatta unwillingly by scoring a king pair in Birmingham. Full on

Kachha Limbu waali feeling :) pic.twitter.com/HEPrhv1vhE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2017

Sehwag's followers certainly enjoyed the self-deprecating nature of his tweet.

Sehwag's reference was to the 3rd Test between India and England in August 2011 where he was dismissed off the ball in both innings. The right-hander was dismissed by Stuard Broad in the first innings and James Anderson in the second. India lost that Test by an innings and 242 runs.