Star India batter Virat Kohli could come out of his T20I retirement, but there is a catch. Kohli announced his retirement from the format after the T20 World Cup final, which India won after beating South Africa in Barbados. However, Kohli has now revealed that he "could come" out retirement for one game in India reach the final of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics men's cricket event. For the unversed, cricket will make its return to Olympics after a gap of 128 years.

'If india reaches the Olympics final in 2028, might just think of coming out of retirement for that one match. Winning an olympic medal would be magnificent,' Kohli said on the sidelines of Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders.

Kohli, 36, is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. However, when he first burst on to the scene, Kohli was a chubby. Speaking on what inspired him to embark on this fitness journey, Kohli said the change came after his initial struggles in international cricket.

"My transformations came after a few tough tours when I saw the guys lasting on the field longer than us. From the team point of view things were not tough but convincing my mum was tough. She thought I was looking sick. I told her that the world is talking about my training methods and I am not sick. I felt that I was able to do things much better," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli joined RCB's squad on Saturday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Kohli can be seen posing in an RCB jersey with the caption reading, "The King is here and like always, he's 2 steps (sometimes a LOT more) ahead of everyone."

Kohli was in sublime touch during India's title-winning campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai last week. Rohit Sharma-led side defeated New Zealand in the final to claim their third tournament title.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old amassed 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50. He scored a match-winning unbeaten century against arch-rivals Pakistan before scoring a crucial 84 against Australia in the semi-final.

For the IPL 2025 season, RCB have appointed Rajat Patidar as their skipper after revamping their squad in last year's mega auction.

RCB will open their campaign against defending champions KKR at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

(With IANS Inputs)