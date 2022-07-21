Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is impressed with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent form. Hardik had a great Indian Premier League 2022 campaign where he led Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season. The 28-year-old continued his rich vein of form in international cricket, and was named player of the series as India won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England. Akhtar feels Hardik has reinvented himself after being dropped from the team due to his fitness, adding that the player adds more balance to the Indian team.

"I was happy to see Hardik Pandya perform as a bowler as he brings an incredible balance to the team. I am also delighted that he has become serious about his fitness. He got a good shock when he was out of the team for 1-2 years as he was a bit unfit and casual," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar advised Hardik to focus on his game as he is a rare talent.

"He seems to enjoy his life on the field. Off the field, don't enjoy too much as he is a rare talent. He is a great fielder, a great bowler, actually, he is a great addition to the pace battery. He outshone other bowlers and I would advise him to remain focused on his game," he said.

Promoted

India won the T20I series and the ODI series by a 2-1 margin, after England had won the rescheduled fifth Test to tie the five-match series 2-2.

India will now take on West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is, staring from July 27.