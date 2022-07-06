The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the India cricket squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting July 22 at Port of Spain in Trinidad. While Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain, several big names including star batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, has been named as vice-captain for the series. Following the squad announcement, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan seemed unhappy with the management's decision to rest players.

He posted a cryptic tweet, which read: "No one comes back to form while resting".

No one comes back to form while resting... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 6, 2022

While Rohit had missed the recently-concluded fifth Test against England, Kohli managed scores of 11 and 20, respectively.

Notably, Kohli has not scored a century in nearly three years in any format. Apart from Rohit and Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have also been rested.

Coming back to the Indian squad, several new faces like Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna have been named in the squad.

India and West Indies will also play five T20Is after the conclusion of ODI series.

But prior to that, India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England, starting from July 7.

Here is the full India squad for West Indies ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India are yet to announce their T20I squad.