No Indian opener has been able to replicate the clean hitting prowess of the great Virender Sehwag. Not only has he got two triple-centuries, his daredevilry with the bat made him an entertaining watch too. He was also part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning teams. He played 108 Tests (8586 runs), 251 ODIs (8273 runs) and 19 T20Is (394 runs). He played his last match for India in March, 2013 against Australia. Now, Sehwag has revealed that in the current generation no Indian batter plays like him.

"I don't think so there is any player in the Indian team who bats like me. The two players who came to my mind who have come close to it are Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a little bit close to what I used to bat like in Test cricket but he is satisfied with 90-100 but I used to get satisfied with 200, 250 and 300. If he took his game to that level then I think he can entertain the fans even more," Sehwag said during News18 India Chaupal.

Recently, Sehwag commented on the frequent injuries suffered by the players of the senior men's national cricket team. He felt that the weightlifting exercises often play a major role in the injury of the players, adding that the exercise has no role in cricket. Sehwag said that the players should focus more on their game rather than going for weightlifting. He feels that the Indian players nowadays are getting injured in the gym, not on the ground.

It is worth highlighting that the exercise has been quite popular nowadays among cricket players in a bid to build a strong physique.

"There is no place for weightlifting in cricket. Instead, you should do the exercises that improve your game. Weightlifting will give you strength, but will also increase stiffness and soreness. In our days, Aakash Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni, or Yuvraj Singh, nobody were ruled out due to back, hamstring, or quadricep injuries," said Sehwag on 'The Ranveer Show'.

