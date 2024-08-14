Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has disagreed with the statement made by teammate and fast bowler Naseem Shah that there is a language barrier between the team and foreign coaches. With former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie taking over as Pakistan's new red ball head coach ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Naseem had said that players face difficulties in communication when the coach is a foreigner. However, Masood has vehemently disagreed with Naseem's statement, saying that Pakistan have made huge strides in improving in that regard.

Earlier Naseem Shah had said, "There is a language problem with foreign coaches. We need someone to translate the language. It is easier to communicate with the coach in your own language," as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

However, Masood has subsequently disagreed with it. Masood pointed out the time when South African-Australian Mickey Arthur was the head coach, signalling that as an example of no gap in communication. Pakistan are currently coached in limited overs cricket by former India coach Gary Kirsten.

"I think now there is no communication gap. All of us have spent a lot of time in different dressing rooms. Foreign coaches have come before in Mickey's time. Mickey has come twice. Different assistant foreign coaches have come," Masood said, as also reported by Cricket Pakistan.

Mickey Arthur had served as the head coach of Pakistan between 2016 and 2019, a period in which Pakistan had lifted the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017, beating India in the final.

Masood pointed out that Pakistan's backroom staff also come from overseas countries.

"Even our support staff, personnel, strength and conditioning coach, and physio, they have also come from abroad. So, I think over the years, the boys have picked a lot of things, played in different leagues, played franchises. Some people have even gone to England and played club cricket in the past," he added.

Pakistan host Bangladesh for the first of two Test matches on August 21. They currently sit fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-25 cycle.