Prasidh Krishna is one pacer who really excites the Indian fans as he has the ability to clock good speeds and rattle the opposition batters. He has a good bouncer at his disposal and this is the main reason why he manages to take wickets at regular intervals. However, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that the next 12 months would be big for the development of the Indian pacer.

"Yeah, not a bad comparison. I would say that Prasidh Krishna is a little bit quicker than Glen McGrath, there's no question about that. But the question is, can he sustain that throughout the whole innings? If we're talking ODIs then upfront I think there's no question. Pace and bounce as a batsman, from experience, is the hardest thing to play. He's got that in spades," said Styris on Sports 18's daily show 'Sports Over The Top'.

"He's brilliant with a new ball in his hand. The question about Prasidh Krishna is at the death. We've seen him in the Indian T20 league. He has gone around the park when trying to bowl yorkers and when he is under pressure. So, he's great at the front. I think the next 12 months are big for his development. Can he nail the back half of the innings? If he does that, I'll actually have him on my side," he added.

Prasidh is currently a part of the Indian ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies.

Before this series, the pacer had played the ODIs against England, in which he returned with two wickets.