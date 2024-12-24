India all-rounder Axar Patel shared a heartwarming announcement, on Tuesday, revealing the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel. Axar took to Instagram to share the joyous moment, posting a picture of his son, dressed in a tiny Indian team jersey, holding his parents' hands. "He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn't wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts," Axar captioned the post.

Axar's name had been in contention for a spot in the Indian squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the speculation during a press conference, explaining why Mumbai off-spinning all-rounder Tanush Kotian was chosen as Ravichandran Ashwin's replacement.

Rohit clarified that Axar was unavailable for selection due to personal commitments following the birth of his son. Additionally, Axar's record in overseas conditions was taken into account. While he has been an integral part of India's spin arsenal, his effectiveness has primarily been on home soil.

Kuldeep Yadav, who offers a unique left-arm wrist-spin option, is recovering from hernia surgery and is not fit for selection. Axar Patel, on the other hand, had personal commitments and is unavailable to travel. Considering overseas conditions and the balance of the team, the selectors opted for Kotian.