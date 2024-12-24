Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has backed the Indian team to have the "best chance" of winning in Melbourne against a 'worried' Australian side in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The most anticipated Test series of 2024 is evenly poised at 1-1, with India dominating Australia in Perth and the Baggy Greens bouncing back in Adelaide. The Brisbane Test was covered by dark clouds and eventually washed out by rain. With two Tests remaining and a spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, Basit expects India to claim victory in the Melbourne Test, which begins on Thursday.

"India will have the best chance to win in Melbourne. There can be two spinners in Melbourne and Sydney. Australia is concerned about the possibility of missing out on the WTC final if they lose in Melbourne. Australia's two matches against Sri Lanka won't be easy. If the batters make the same mistakes as in Brisbane and Adelaide, then India will be in trouble," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Ahead of the fourth match of the five-match series, India bolstered its squad by including uncapped Tanush Kotian to fill the gap left after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement.

India captain Rohit Sharma explained the rationale behind Kotian's inclusion in the squad for the remaining two Tests during a press conference.

"Yeah, Tanush was here a month ago (for the Australia A series). And Kuldeep (Yadav), I don't think, has a visa (laughs). We wanted somebody who could get here as quickly as possible. Tanush was the one who was ready and he played here," the skipper said.

"Not that Tanush is not good enough. He has shown in the last two years what he has done in domestic cricket. We really just wanted a backup in case, you know, we need two spinners playing here or in Sydney, you need a backup option," he added.