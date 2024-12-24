The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the eagerly anticipated schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday, marking a significant moment for global cricket. With the tournament set to be played in a hybrid format, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his pride and optimism over Pakistan's role as a host. This marks a historic moment for Pakistan, which last hosted a major ICC event during the 1996 World Cup. The Champions Trophy 2025, featuring eight teams, will begin on February 19 with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The event will culminate with the final on March 9, set to be held in Lahore unless India qualifies, in which case it will shift to Dubai.

"We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport," Naqvi stated, highlighting the importance of this milestone for Pakistan cricket.

He further expressed gratitude to the ICC for enabling Pakistan to co-host the tournament alongside Dubai. "Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organizer. Pakistan is elated to welcome the world to the Champions Trophy, and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality to all," he added.

This hybrid format ensures that Pakistan hosts the majority of matches, with games scheduled at Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Each venue will host three group-stage matches. Dubai will host all of India's matches, including their opener against Bangladesh on February 20 and the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on February 23.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also took to X to express his feelings towards the upcoming tournament.

“Very excited for the @ICC Men's Champions Trophy to start in February,” read the post on X.

Advertisement

The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 in Dubai and March 5 in Lahore, with reserve days allocated for both semi-finals and the final.

If India qualifies for the final, it will also be moved to Dubai; otherwise, Lahore will host the championship match.

Reserve days are scheduled for both semi-finals and the final. The Dubai leg begins on February 20 with India taking on Bangladesh. Group B campaign begins on February 21, with Afghanistan squaring up against South Africa in Karachi.