New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Score: New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from January 1.
NZ vs BAN: New Zealand and Bangladesh will clash in a two-match Test series from January 1.© AFP
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from January 1. The home side will want to give veteran batter Ross Taylor a fitting farewell as he will bid adieu to the longest format after the Bangladesh series. However, rain could play spoil sport as the covers were still on the pitch the day before the first Test. New Zealand will be look to start the year 2022 on a positive note after losing the Test series to India recently. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Updates Of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match From Bay Oval In Mount Maunganui
1st Test, Bangladesh in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jan 01, 2022
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
NZ
BAN
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Test cricket returns to New Zealand as the Kiwis host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series and the first Test is set to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Both these sides are yet to register a win in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and would be going hard at each other to get some points under their belt. With Kane Williamson being ruled out of the series due to his elbow injury, Tom Latham is set to lead New Zealand for the very first time for an entire series. The Kiwis are a well-oiled unit and their record at home has been sensational in the recent past. They have a power-packed bowling lineup which comprises of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson and the Kiwis are going without any specialist spinner this time around. Ajaz Patel has been left out of the side after an impressive performance in the recently concluded series against India which has been a brave call from the selectors. Devon Conway will be making a comeback after having missed the previous Test series in India. Also, New Zealand's veteran, Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket and this will be his last Test series. Latham and his men would be eager to give a perfect send off to Taylor who has been a great servant for them and will be keen to start off on a winning note. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into this series having lost their previous two-match Test series 2-0 against Pakistan at home. The side, led by Mominul Haque, is a relatively young side but they also have the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim which will come in handy against the Kiwis who are very tough to beat in their own backyard. Having said that, they will miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan who has made himself unavailable for the tour. Bangladesh do have some quality pacers in their attack in the form of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam who would enjoy bowling in these conditions. Bangladesh have their task cut out as they face the World Test Champions who are almost unbeatable at home and it will be interesting to see if the tourists give the Kiwis a hard time who would certainly start as favourites to win the series. Who will come out victorious? We shall find that soon.