New Zealand Pacer Trent Boult Out Of Third Test Against South Africa

New Zealand suffered a massive blow ahead of the third Test against South Africa after star pacer and bowling spearhead Trent Boult was on Friday ruled out of the match in Hamilton. New Zealand's injury woes continued to mount after Boult failed to recover fully from his groin injury. The hosts will also be without Tim Southee due to a torn hamstring and star batsman Ross Taylor. New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said that while Boult has worked hard to make himself available, it was clear he needed further recovery time before returning to action.

Boult felt pain in the groin region during the first Test in Dunedin, forcing him to miss the following match in Wellington that South Africa won by eight wickets.

"Trent did everything possible to get himself ready for this Test and is extremely disappointed to be missing out," said Larsen.

The Black Caps have called up uncapped Central Districts all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as cover.

"While he has made good progress, after training yesterday we spoke with medical staff and it was agreed that Trent required a little further time to be ready for the demands of Test cricket. Scott will come in as cover having consistently finished as one of the top wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield in recent seasons.

"Not having Trent or Tim available tests the depth of our squad, but we're confident of the job that Neil and Matt can do for us."

Lockie Ferguson was not available after suffering an injury in the current round of Plunket Shield.

New Zealand trail 0-1 in the three Test series and need a win in the final match starting in Hamilton on Saturday to draw level with the Proteas.

