IPL 2017: Imran Tahir to Replace Mitchell Marsh in Rising Pune Supergiant

Updated: 23 March 2017 22:27 IST

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir will replace Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in Rising Pune Supergiant for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Imran Tahir will replace Mitchell Marsh in Rising Pune Supergiant for IPL 2017. © AFP

Australia and Rising Pune Supergiant all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was on Thursday ruled out of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a shoulder injury. As Marsh's replacement, the franchise have roped in South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir into the squad. Tahir, who was unsold in the IPL player auction, is from the registered available player pool (RAPP) list. As per the player regulations, RPS is allowed the replacement player from the RAPP list.



Tahir had earlier represented Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2016. He went unsold in the player auction earlier this year.

Marsh had been ruled out of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia owing to the injury.



(With inputs from PTI)

