It was a party for most of England's batters as they romped their way home to the highest ever ODI score in the first match against the Netherlands on Friday. Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Dawid Malan all hit centuries to power England to a mammoth 498/4 in Amstelveen. Liam Livingstone too played his bit with a 22-ball 66. England eventually bowled the Netherlands out for 266 to register a 232-run win and take a 1-0 series lead. However, while most batters made merry for the visitors, it wasn't quite an outing to remember for Jason Roy and England captain Eoin Morgan.

While Roy could score just one run from seven deliveries, Morgan was out for a golden duck.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to troll the pair with a hilarious meme picked from the hit movie '3 Idiots'.

While England fell just two runs short of the first-ever score of 500 in an ODI, they broke their own record of the highest ODI score of 481/6 against Australia in 2018.

In fact, the three highest ODI team totals now belong to England, with their 444/3 against Pakistan third on the list.

Meanwhile, Buttler fell short by one delivery from equalling AB de Villiers for the fastest 150 in ODIs.

Livingstone too missed an AB de Villiers record by a single delivery, as he registered the joint-second fastest fifty in the format.

Livingstone took 17 deliveries, while AB de Villiers holds the record with 16 deliveries.

Sanath Jayasuriya was the first batter to hit a fifty in 17 deliveries, while Kusal Perera and Martin Guptill also went on to achieve that feat.