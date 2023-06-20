Story ProgressBack to home
Nepal vs USA, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier Live: Two win-less sides look to keep their qualification hopes alive.
Nepal take on USA in World Cup Qualifier© Twitter
Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier LIVE:After a defeat in their opening ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match against Zimbabwe, Nepal take on the United States of America in their second match of the campaign at Harare. USA were also handed a defeat in their first qualifier when Sri Lanka had emerged victorious by a grand margin of 175 runs. Both Nepal and USA would look to win the match at all costs if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier from Harare:
Topics mentioned in this article
Nepal vs USA World Cup Qualifier LIVE
Aaron Jones says Monank Patel is missing due to illness but should be back in the next game. Adds this is a good batting wicket and will look to start well. Informs Nisarg Patel comes in for Monank Patel.
Rohit Paudel says they will bowl first as he doesn't know much about the wicket. Adds they batted well in the last game and will look to continue with the momentum. Informs Lalit Rajbanshi comes in for Sompal Kami.
USA (PLAYING XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (C), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip.
Nepal (PLAYING XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
TOSS - Nepal have won the toss and will BOWL first!
...MATCH DAY...
It is now time for match number 6 in the World Cup Qualifiers. In this match Nepal will be locking horns United States of America. Both the teams are coming into this game with a loss on their back. Although, USA will surely take plenty of positives away from their previous outing against West Indies. They will surely be hoping to transcend the same form into this game and would be hoping to walk away with some crucial points. USA need their batters to bring their A-game from the get go, and should focus on building solid stands in this 50-over game. Nepal, on the other hand, batted extremely well but could not do much harm with the ball in hand. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh stitched a 171-run stand for the first wicket and set a solid platform for the rest of their batters. Nepal would be hoping for these two players to get going again and set the tone for their innings. For USA, their openers got off to a steady start but lost wickets in quick succession to them on the back foot. However it was an excellent effort with the bat from Gajanand Singh who remained unbeaten at 101, but could not get his side over the line. Both the teams would recognise this encounter as a golden opportunity for either side to open their account in the points table. Who will get over the line and walk away with some bragging rights? Well, we shall find that out together.