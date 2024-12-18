Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has come as a shock to fellow players, former cricketers and fans. Following the conclusion of the third Test in Brisbane, Ashwin addressed his teammates, in a video shared by BCCI. Ashwin will not be a part of the Indian team for the remainder of the series, and will instead fly back to India. Ashwin said that although his time as an Indian cricketer has come to an end, the "cricket nut" in him would never end.

"I don't know how to go about this. It's easier to speak in a team huddle. Even though I'm not exhibiting it, this is truly an emotional moment for me," Ashwin said in the team talk.

"Feels like my first Australia tour in 2011/12, when Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid) left, Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar) left, and I saw everybody transition. But trust me, everybody's time comes, and today was my time," Ashwin said further.

"I'm leaving behind some of my dear teammates. Every passing year, especially over the last four or five years, I've felt how much more I value their relationship and how much more I value them as a player," Ashwin continued.

"I will be taking a flight back home, but I will be tuned in to watch how well you guys do in Melbourne. The Indian cricketer or international cricketer in me might've come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end," Ashwin said.

The 38-year-old all-rounder, who finishes with 537 Test wickets, cut a cake in the dressing room and shared some emotional moments with his teammates as he bid farewell to international cricket.

Ashwin retires as India's second-highest international wicket-taker of all time, retiring with 765 wickets across all formats.