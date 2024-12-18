India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday penned an emotional farewell note for Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin surprised many when he joined India captain Rohit Sharma to officially announce his decision. Fans had sensed something was amiss when cameras captured a heartfelt moment between Ashwin and Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test. Ashwin was visibly emotional, and Kohli embraced him warmly, hinting at the significant announcement to follow.

Since news of Ashwin's retirement broke, wishes have poured in, celebrating his remarkable career.

Taking to his official X handle, Rahane reminisced about standing at slip while Ashwin bowled, calling it an unforgettable experience. He also wished Ashwin the best for his future endeavours.

"Congratulations on an incredible journey, @ashwinravi99! Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter," Rahane posted on X.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, marking the beginning of an illustrious career in red-ball cricket. He featured in 106 Tests, taking an astounding 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

Ashwin played 23 Tests against Australia, claiming 115 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.71. The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 scalps during the 2020-21 edition.

In the longest format of the game, Ashwin set numerous records that may prove difficult to surpass. He is the fastest Indian bowler to claim 350 Test wickets and ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 dismissals at an economy rate of 2.83.