Ravichandran Ashwin's abrupt retirement decision, midway through the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will mean that the legendary off-spinner will fly back to India right after the third Test, and not travel with the team any further. India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed to the media that Ashwin will not be travelling with the team to Melbourne. Instead, Ashwin is set to fly back home on Thursday, a day after the conclusion of the third Test. Ashwin has also hinted at future cricket plans.

After Ashwin announced his retirement but left without taking questions from the media in the post-match press conference, Rohit revealed that Ashwin will not stay with the team for the Melbourne or Sydney Tests.

Instead, Ashwin will head back to India on Thursday, December 19.

Despite retirement from the international level, Ashwin has not closed the book on his cricket career just yet.

"I do believe I still have some punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to showcase that in club-level cricket," Ashwin said in the post-match press conference.

"See you all soon. As a cricketer, I have just stopped it, but I might go on to be involved with the game, because this is a game that has given me everything," Ashwin said.

Ashwin's next stop as a cricketer could involve him playing further domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy with his state side Tamil Nadu. He is also set to don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) yellow in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Ashwin retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker of all time across all formats with 765, only behind Anil Kumble. He played his final match in the pink-ball second Test against Australia at Adelaide, which India lost by 10 wickets. Ashwin ended the game with one wicket, as Mitchell Marsh ended up being his final international scalp.