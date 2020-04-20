Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Need To Have A Word": Chris Lynn Brutally Trolls David Warner's Latest Dancing Video

Updated: 20 April 2020 12:49 IST

David Warner recently joined TikTok and his latest post was nothing short of hilarious, as was evident from fellow-cricketer Chris Lynn's comment.

"Need To Have A Word": Chris Lynn Brutally Trolls David Warners Latest Dancing Video
David Warner has been on a video-sharing spree during the coronavirus lockdown. © Instagram

David Warner has been on a video-sharing spree, having recently made his bow on TikTok. The Australian cricketer has taken to TikTok like fish to water and while some of the content that he has posted has been absolute gold, the same can't be said of his latest video. In his latest TikTok post that he shared on his official Instagram handle, Warner and his wife Candice are seen dancing, if it can be called that, to The Weekend's hit song 'Blinding Lights'. Chris Lynn too didn't seem to think much of Warner's dancing skills in the video and commented on the post to make his feelings known.

Two battler Tik Tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

"David we need to have a word," wrote Lynn in the comment's section.

While other users urged Lynn to do so, Warner replied to his Australian teammate saying, "about what, I'm 33 and no idea what's happening. Can you help me pleaseeeeee".

40t5meoo

Warner's previous TikTok videos, though, have been a massive hit. The one where he danced with his daughter Indi to Katrina Kaif's blockbuster song -- 'Sheila Ki Jawani' took social media by storm and he was widely praised for his dancing skills.

Within an hour of sharing the video on Instagram, it had over 250,000 views.

Warner made his foray into the world of TikTok by lip-syncing the hit song 'Never seen the rain' by Australian singer and songwriter Toni Watson, better known as 'Tones and I'.

Warner was set to captain the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 but that has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the indefinite postponement of the cash-rich league.

The IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Christopher Austin Lynn Chris Lynn Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner has been on a video-sharing spree in recent times
  • Warner posted a video of him and his wife dancing to 'Blinding Lights'
  • Chris Lynn trolled Warner with a hilarious comment
Related Articles
Watch: David Warner Gives Boxing Lessons To Daughter, Shares Video On Instagram
Watch: David Warner Gives Boxing Lessons To Daughter, Shares Video On Instagram
Watch: David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaifs Blockbuster Song
Watch: David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's Blockbuster Song
"Need Some Help": David Warner Announces TikTok Arrival With Hilarious Instagram Post
"Need Some Help": David Warner Announces TikTok Arrival With Hilarious Instagram Post
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video
David Warner Hails SunRisers Hyderabad On Twitter For Donating Rs 10 Crore In Fight Against Coronavirus
David Warner Hails SunRisers Hyderabad On Twitter For Donating Rs 10 Crore In Fight Against Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.