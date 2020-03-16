 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

'Lynnsanity In PSL': Australia Star Chris Lynn Blitzes 55-Ball 113 For Lahore Qalandars. Watch

Updated: 16 March 2020 11:39 IST

Chris Lynn took PSL 2020 by storm with a swashbuckling century that helped Lahore Qalandars reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Lynnsanity In PSL: Australia Star Chris Lynn Blitzes 55-Ball 113 For Lahore Qalandars. Watch
PSL 2020: Chris Lynn set the tournament alight with an unbeaten 113 off just 55 balls. © PSL/Twitter

With cricket all but in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament is one of the few events still taking place -- albeit behind close doors. The PSL 2020 is almost at an end with just the two semi-final matches followed by the final remaining for the tournament to conclude. With the crunch time set to begin for some teams, Sunday witnessed Lahore Qalandars' Chris Lynn send out a stern warning to the other three semi-finalists. The Australian star smashed a whirlwind 113 runs off just 55 balls, including 12 fours and eight sixes, to take his team to the last four.

Chris Lynn's swashbuckling unbeaten knock helped the Lahore Qalandars beat the Multan Sultans by nine wickets as they chased down the 188-run target with a ball to spare.

Those fans who missed out on the 'Lynsannity' taking over PSL 2020, needn't worry. The Pakistan Super League's Twitter handle posted a highlight reel of Lynn's barnstorming knock on their official page.

The win helped Lahore Qalandars march into the semi-finals -- the first time they have done so in PSL history.

Lahore Qalandars captain, Sohail Akhtar won the toss and elected to field at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The decision paid instant dividends as Moeen Ali and Zeeshan Ashraf were dismissed cheaply to leave Multan Sultans reeling at 4/2 in 1.3 overs.

Shan Masood (42) and Ravi Bopara (33) steadied the ship with a 75-run partnership before Khushdil Shah smashed a 29-ball 70 to take the Sultans to a solid total of 187 for six in 20 overs.

That, though, was last few moments of joy for Multan Sultans in the game as Lynn and Fakhar Zaman stamped their authority in the chase from the very outset.

The duo put on a 100-run stand off just 54 balls with Lynn going on to remain unbeaten on 113 as Lahore piled up 191 for one in 18.5 overs.

Multan Sultans still remain in contention for the title and will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Lynn's Lahore Qalandars will face Karachi Kings in the second semi-final later in the day.

The final will be played a day later, on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Christopher Austin Lynn Chris Lynn Fakhar Zaman Fakhar Zaman Shan Masood Ravi Bopara Ravi Bopara Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Lynn took PSL 2020 by storm on Sunday with a whirlwind knock
  • Chris Lynn smashed an unbeaten 113 off just 55 balls
  • Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans to book their berth in semis
Related Articles
Chris Lynns Reply To Being Compared To WWE Star Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy
Chris Lynn's Reply To Being Compared To WWE Star Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy
"Was A Trainwreck": Chris Lynn Fumes After Brisbane Heats Unbelievable Collapse vs Melbourne Renegades In BBL
"Was A Trainwreck": Chris Lynn Fumes After Brisbane Heat's 'Unbelievable' Collapse vs Melbourne Renegades In BBL
Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch
Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders New Recruit Lights Up BBL With 16-Ball Fifty
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders' New Recruit Lights Up BBL With 16-Ball Fifty
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.